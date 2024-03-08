PetroTal (LON:PTAL) Stock Price Down 1.1%

PetroTal Corp. (LON:PTAL – Get Free Report) traded down 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 43 ($0.55) and last traded at GBX 43 ($0.55). 372,424 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 625,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43.50 ($0.55).
PetroTal Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £400.62 million, a P/E ratio of 400.00 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 45.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 45.76.
PetroTal Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. PetroTal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,454.55%.
About PetroTal
PetroTal Corp. engages in the appraisal, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its flagship asset is its 100% owned Bretana oil field located in the Maranon Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp.
