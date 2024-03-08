PetroTal (LON:PTAL) Stock Price Down 1.1%

PetroTal Corp. (LON:PTAL – Get Free Report) traded down 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 43 ($0.55) and last traded at GBX 43 ($0.55). 372,424 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 625,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43.50 ($0.55).

PetroTal Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £400.62 million, a P/E ratio of 400.00 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 45.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 45.76.

Get PetroTal alerts:

PetroTal Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. PetroTal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,454.55%.

About PetroTal

PetroTal Corp. engages in the appraisal, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its flagship asset is its 100% owned Bretana oil field located in the Maranon Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PetroTal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroTal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.