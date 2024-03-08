Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWMIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60. Approximately 29,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 70,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.72.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable space. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas and NGLs; and NGL extraction and marketing.

