Jennifer Newstead Sells 585 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $289,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,454,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 27th, Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $280,800.00.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.88, for a total value of $274,879.80.

On Tuesday, February 6th, Jennifer Newstead sold 552 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $256,128.00.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total value of $228,664.00.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $217,910.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.58, for a total value of $211,446.28.

On Tuesday, January 9th, Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.40, for a total value of $201,722.40.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total value of $198,977.30.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.90, for a total value of $200,873.40.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.65, for a total value of $195,637.90.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $517.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $426.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $354.93. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $174.82 and a one year high of $519.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on META. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.53.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,417 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in Meta Platforms by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 4,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its position in Meta Platforms by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its position in Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 1,547 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

