Ealixir (OTCMKTS:EAXR) Trading 8.3% Higher

Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR – Get Free Report) shot up 8.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.95 and last traded at $1.95. 120 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

Ealixir Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.26.

Ealixir Company Profile

EALIXIR Inc operates as an internet technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its services include Ealixir Removal that protects the online reputation of individuals and companies, and ensures the right to be forgotten by removing negative information on the web; Newsdelete to solve problems related to financial reputation; WEBiD, which drafts detailed reports on online contents and conversations regarding individuals, brands, or companies; Ealixir Story that assists client in writing articles about them; and Ealixir Event Launch helps the companies to promote their event on an international scale.

