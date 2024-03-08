Arjun Kampani Sells 31,394 Shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Stock

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 31,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $133,424.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 695,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,374.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Rocket Lab USA Stock Up 2.0 %

RKLB traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.52. The stock had a trading volume of 522,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,751,813. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 1.20. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $8.05.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 30.54% and a negative net margin of 74.64%. The company had revenue of $59.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 1,965.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,407 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 54.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.57.

About Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

