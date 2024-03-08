Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of €0.62-0.66 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.67. The company issued revenue guidance of €1.18-1.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion. Stevanato Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.670-0.710 EPS.
Stevanato Group Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of NYSE STVN opened at €29.61 ($32.18) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €30.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €29.70. Stevanato Group has a twelve month low of €22.23 ($24.16) and a twelve month high of €36.30 ($39.46).
Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported €0.18 ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of €0.19 ($0.21) by (€0.01) (($0.01)). The firm had revenue of €320.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €326.85 million. Stevanato Group had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 14.87%. Stevanato Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Stevanato Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.
About Stevanato Group
Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for biopharma and healthcare. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.
