Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Director Laurette T. Koellner Sells 2,886 Shares

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) Director Laurette T. Koellner sold 2,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total transaction of $202,626.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,228.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Papa John’s International Stock Up 1.3 %

PZZA traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $70.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,530. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.16. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.66 and a fifty-two week high of $86.38.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $571.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.15 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Papa John’s International

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is currently 74.80%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 396.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.89.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

