Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.00-7.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10. The company issued revenue guidance of +9-11% yr/yr to ~$10.6-10.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.52 billion. Burlington Stores also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.000-7.600 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BURL. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $167.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler upgraded Burlington Stores from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Burlington Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $210.69.

BURL opened at $219.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $115.66 and a 12 month high of $227.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $197.47 and a 200 day moving average of $166.48.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 49,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,798 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,169,000 after buying an additional 7,073 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 14,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

