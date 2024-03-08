Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) CFO John R. Schwab Sells 10,000 Shares

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) CFO John R. Schwab sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Vertex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VERX opened at $30.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Vertex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $35.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.98 and a 200-day moving average of $24.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -298.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Vertex from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Vertex from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Vertex from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Vertex from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vertex by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in shares of Vertex by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Vertex by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vertex by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. 28.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, analytics and insights, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

