Journey Advisory Group LLC Makes New $208,000 Investment in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Urban sold 4,355 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $465,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Fred A. Breidenbach sold 3,849 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total value of $398,794.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,314.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Urban sold 4,355 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $465,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,289,905 shares of company stock valued at $232,556,362 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

SNX traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.11. 35,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,281. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $86.30 and a 1 year high of $108.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.42.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.57. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $14.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. TD SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 23.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TD SYNNEX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $112.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Profile

(Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.