Journey Advisory Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.9% in the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% in the third quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.9% in the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.1% in the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KMB shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America cut Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.36.

In related news, Director Mark T. Smucker acquired 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,050.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark T. Smucker acquired 827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.01. 207,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,033,626. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $116.32 and a 12 month high of $147.87. The firm has a market cap of $42.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 260.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 90.77%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

