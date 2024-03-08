Front Row Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Front Row Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 65,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,841,000 after acquiring an additional 10,365 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 495,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,886,000 after acquiring an additional 8,726 shares during the period. Finally, Phraction Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

DEO has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Argus lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,778.00.

NYSE DEO traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.19. The stock had a trading volume of 87,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.64. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $135.63 and a twelve month high of $190.02.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

