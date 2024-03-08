Essex Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Essex Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,046 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DVN traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $45.91. 817,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,147,988. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $40.47 and a 1-year high of $56.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.18.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DVN. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.65.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

