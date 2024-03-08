Essex Financial Services Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,636 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 14.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 3.4% during the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,339 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Intel by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 45,368 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 14.9% during the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 56,846 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 7,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth about $5,016,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.23. 10,830,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,413,574. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.46 billion, a PE ratio of 118.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.25 and its 200 day moving average is $41.21. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $25.97 and a 52 week high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.48.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

