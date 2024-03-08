Essex Financial Services Inc. Buys 4,252 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 33.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 186.0% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,856,000 after purchasing an additional 57,889 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 31,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 63,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,617,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 512.3% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE DUK traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.86. 275,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,156,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $72.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.32. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $100.39.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

