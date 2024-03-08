Journey Advisory Group LLC Has $379,000 Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Journey Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,932,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,136,986,000 after acquiring an additional 39,597 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,344,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $931,965,000 after acquiring an additional 115,339 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,017,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $887,649,000 after acquiring an additional 17,061 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.6% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,253,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $699,885,000 after acquiring an additional 18,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,622,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $650,552,000 after acquiring an additional 282,436 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Price Performance

NYSE GD traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $270.93. 108,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,411. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.31. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $202.35 and a 1 year high of $277.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $74.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.68.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors lowered General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,569,860.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,502,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at $204,569,860.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

