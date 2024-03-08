Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Acquired by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VXUS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,587,896,000 after buying an additional 1,325,991,074 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $964,597,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $386,651,000. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,999,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,960,000 after purchasing an additional 68,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,106,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,293,000 after acquiring an additional 301,047 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $60.40. The stock had a trading volume of 493,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,220,717. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $50.95 and a 52-week high of $60.51. The stock has a market cap of $65.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.72.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.8471 dividend. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.