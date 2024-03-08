Adairs Limited (ADH) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 10th

Adairs Limited (ASX:ADH – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, March 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Sunday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.39, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Adairs Limited operates as a specialty retailer of home furnishings, furniture, and decoration products in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Adairs, Mocka and Focus. The company offers bedroom products, such as bedlinen, bedding, and bedroom furniture and accessories; bathroom and laundry products, consisting of towels, bath mats and runners, bathrobes and slippers, bathroom accessories, and laundry and home care products, as well as beach and kids beach towels; furniture products, such as bedroom, office, living room, outdoor, and kids furniture; home and outdoor comprising home styling, home care and gifting, pets, outdoor, storage, and kitchen products; kid's products, including kids bedlinen, bedding, décor, bathroom, furniture, christmas, and nursery; as well as gifting products and kid collection.

