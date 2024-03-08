Microsaic Systems (LON:MSYS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.25

Microsaic Systems plc (LON:MSYS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.25 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.25 ($0.02), with a volume of 24200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.28 ($0.02).

Microsaic Systems Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.72 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 8.97, a current ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of £2.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.28.

Microsaic Systems Company Profile

Microsaic Systems plc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of miniaturised mass spectrometry (MS) instruments in the United Kingdom, Japan, the United States, Europe, China, South Korea, and internationally. It develops and markets in-field screening solution for real-time monitoring used in various markets, such as water, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, academia, and food and beverage.

