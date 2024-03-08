COG Financial Services Limited (COG) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.04 on April 11th

COG Financial Services Limited (ASX:COG – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, March 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 10th. This is a positive change from COG Financial Services’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.
COG Financial Services Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.29, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.47.
Insider Activity at COG Financial Services
In related news, insider Cameron McCullagh acquired 21,443 shares of COG Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.39 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,805.77 ($19,354.40). 29.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About COG Financial Services
COG Financial Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in equipment financing and broking, aggregation, insurance broking, and novated leasing activities in Australia. The company operates through: Finance Broking and Aggregation; and Funds Management and Lending segments. It also provides management of investment funds; provides financing arrangements to commercial customers for essential business assets; and managed IT services.
