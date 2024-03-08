Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $47.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.79 million. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 42.28% and a return on equity of 17.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share.
Trinity Capital Stock Performance
NASDAQ TRIN opened at $15.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.30 and its 200-day moving average is $14.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Trinity Capital has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $15.44. The firm has a market cap of $657.94 million, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.62.
Trinity Capital Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.26%. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.71%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinity Capital
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Trinity Capital in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trinity Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.
Get Our Latest Analysis on TRIN
Trinity Capital Company Profile
Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.
