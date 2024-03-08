Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.510-0.550 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $250.0 million-$253.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $256.3 million. Ooma also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.110-0.120 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OOMA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Ooma from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Ooma from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Ooma from $16.00 to $14.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.50 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of Ooma in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.33.

OOMA stock opened at $8.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.49. Ooma has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $15.66.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $59.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.44 million. Ooma had a positive return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ooma will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric B. Stang acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $98,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 388,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,823,031.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OOMA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Ooma by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ooma by 49.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ooma by 81.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 19,318 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ooma by 23.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 37,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ooma by 4.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 972,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,575,000 after acquiring an additional 45,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

