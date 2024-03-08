Chamberlin (LON:CMH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.70

Chamberlin plc (LON:CMH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.79 ($0.02), with a volume of 22829 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.75 ($0.02).

Chamberlin Trading Up 2.6 %

The stock has a market cap of £3.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,517.24.

Chamberlin Company Profile

Chamberlin plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron castings and engineered products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Foundries and Engineering. The company offers grey iron castings for the automotive sector, hydraulic, and mechanical engineering applications; cast iron radiators and consumer products in fitness and cookware markets; and grey, ductile, and alloyed iron castings for a range of applications, including power generation, renewable energy, bearing housings, steelworks, construction, and compressors.

Featured Stories

