Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.090-3.150 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.3 billion-$9.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.4 billion. Campbell Soup also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.09-$3.15 EPS.

CPB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a sell rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Campbell Soup from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.88.

NYSE:CPB opened at $42.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.24. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $37.94 and a twelve month high of $56.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.05.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.18%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.81%.

In other news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,000 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $132,930.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,238 shares in the company, valued at $630,885.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 20.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Campbell Soup by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 25,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 0.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 38,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 4.5% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

