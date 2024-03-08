Africa Energy (CVE:AFE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.09

Africa Energy Corp. (CVE:AFE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 124000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Africa Energy Stock Down 5.9 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$112.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 28.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Africa Energy Company Profile

Africa Energy Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in South Africa and Namibia. The company focuses on potential gas condensate development on Block 11B/12B offshore in South Africa. It holds interest in the Block 2B offshore the Republic of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Horn Petroleum Corporation and changed its name to Africa Energy Corp.

