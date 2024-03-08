Organto Foods (CVE:OGO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 43000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Organto Foods Stock Up 12.5 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,545.02, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.38.

Organto Foods Company Profile

Organto Foods Inc engages in the sourcing, processing, packaging, distribution, and marketing of organic and value-added fruit, and vegetable products. The company's products include vegetable and fruit products comprising asparagus, avocado, blueberries, ginger, herbs, mango, limes, raspberries, snow peas, sugar snaps, fine green beans, and other products under the I AM Organic, Awesome, Fresh Organic Choice brands.

