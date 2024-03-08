Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Down 5.4%

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $93.14 and last traded at $93.29. 3,257,995 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 2,501,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STX. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.50.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on STX

Seagate Technology Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.26.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -80.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Seagate Technology news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 475 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Saturday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $38,280.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,147,605.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 1,396 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Saturday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $112,503.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 670,378 shares in the company, valued at $54,025,763.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 475 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Saturday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $38,280.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,147,605.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,099 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,158. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagate Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STX. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 3.6% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,754 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Seagate Technology by 4.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,542 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.