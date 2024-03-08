Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS) Releases Earnings Results

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Xeris Biopharma had a negative net margin of 37.98% and a negative return on equity of 392.74%. The firm had revenue of $44.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Xeris Biopharma updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Xeris Biopharma Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of XERS stock opened at $2.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.27. Xeris Biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $3.26. The stock has a market cap of $337.01 million, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xeris Biopharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,334,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,457,000 after buying an additional 921,416 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,086,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,653,000 after purchasing an additional 60,181 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 5,937,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,952,000 after purchasing an additional 21,628 shares in the last quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC raised its position in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 3,987,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,418,000 after purchasing an additional 12,968 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,681,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,026,000 after buying an additional 151,100 shares in the last quarter. 40.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XERS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Xeris Biopharma from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Xeris Biopharma from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

About Xeris Biopharma

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company markets Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

