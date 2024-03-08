Goldbank Mining (CVE:GLB) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.31

Goldbank Mining Co. (CVE:GLB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 3500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Goldbank Mining Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$50.98 million, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.15.

Goldbank Mining Company Profile

Goldbank Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Leota gold project, a block of hard rock mining claims of gold properties located in the Klondike region of the Yukon Territory, Canada; and the Hasenfuss Quartz mineral claims situated in the Klondike region.

