Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Hits New 52-Week High at $66.75

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$66.75 and last traded at C$66.64, with a volume of 826082 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$66.27.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CM. Bank of America upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$67.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Desjardins upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$62.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$65.38.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$62.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$57.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$61.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.05%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

