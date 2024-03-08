BOX (NYSE:BOX) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.530-1.570 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion. BOX also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.350-0.360 EPS.

BOX Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE BOX opened at $29.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.38, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.83. BOX has a 12 month low of $23.29 and a 12 month high of $31.94.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.37 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BOX will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BOX shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded BOX from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BOX from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BOX

Insider Transactions at BOX

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $311,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,451,437 shares in the company, valued at $34,747,401.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 7,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $193,285.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,121.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $311,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,451,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,747,401.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,750 shares of company stock worth $1,427,645. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOX

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BOX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in BOX in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 318.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in BOX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of BOX by 201.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in BOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

About BOX

(Get Free Report)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.