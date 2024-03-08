Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical device company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.01, reports. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 20.28% and a negative return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $200.42 million for the quarter.

Orthofix Medical Stock Performance

Shares of OFIX opened at $14.34 on Friday. Orthofix Medical has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $21.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Orthofix Medical from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional Trading of Orthofix Medical

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFIX. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,841 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 77.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 23.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 2,120.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,776 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc operates spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Global Spine and Global Orthopedics segments. The Global Spine segment comprises the bone growth therapies products, which manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; the spinal implants products designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and the biological products, such as regenerative products and tissue forms which allow physicians to treat a variety of spinal and orthopedic conditions.

