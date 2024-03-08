Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat Sells 12,528 Shares of Stock

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 12,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total transaction of $293,531.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,031,272.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Xencor Stock Performance

Shares of XNCR stock opened at $24.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.30 and its 200 day moving average is $20.32. The company has a quick ratio of 7.36, a current ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Xencor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.49 and a 52-week high of $30.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 0.77.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.67). Xencor had a negative return on equity of 18.67% and a negative net margin of 74.90%. The firm had revenue of $44.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Xencor’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xencor, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xencor

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XNCR. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Xencor by 4.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 54.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 10,854 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 7.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after buying an additional 10,649 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 6,216 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,385,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,396,000 after buying an additional 50,387 shares during the period.

XNCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Xencor from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Xencor from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.71.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Featured Stories

