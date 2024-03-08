Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14, Yahoo Finance reports. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $666.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AQN opened at $6.22 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $9.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $7.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQN. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 17,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 52.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

(Get Free Report)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.