Sourceless Price Tops $0.0089 on Major Exchanges (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 8th. During the last week, Sourceless has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. Sourceless has a total market capitalization of $186.81 million and approximately $7,786.24 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sourceless token can now be purchased for about $0.0089 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004044 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00025100 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00015269 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001660 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,781.22 or 1.00016908 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.86 or 0.00143760 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00007704 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Sourceless Token Profile

STR is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00777764 USD and is down -23.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $5,660.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

