WOW-token Price Hits $0.0223 on Exchanges (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $222.61 million and $8.24 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOW-token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0223 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, WOW-token has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WOW-token alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000607 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00018765 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02226121 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $8.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WOW-token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOW-token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.