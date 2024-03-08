WOW-token Price Hits $0.0223 on Exchanges (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $222.61 million and $8.24 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOW-token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0223 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, WOW-token has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002210 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000607 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00018765 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000246 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00004448 BTC.
- Altura (ALU) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000134 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.
WOW-token Token Profile
WOW is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.
WOW-token Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.
