NEM Trading Up 13.7% Over Last Week (XEM)

NEM (XEM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 8th. NEM has a total market capitalization of $469.38 million and $26.51 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0522 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, NEM has traded up 13.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NEM alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 77.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000015 BTC.

NEM Profile

NEM (XEM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 28th, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. NEM’s official Twitter account is @nemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NEM is nem.io. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NEM is discord.gg/eedjkbmvvb.

Buying and Selling NEM

According to CryptoCompare, “NEM is a blockchain platform that was launched in 2015 and aimed to improve on the imperfections of other chains at the time. It was one of the first non-turing complete chains to offer user-defined tokens, namespaces, multisignature accounts, and a P2P reputation system. It introduced the proof-of-importance consensus mechanism to reward on-chain activity and deter wealth concentration. NEM’s client, NIS, is written in Java. In 2021, NEM was hard forked by a team aiming to turn it into the world’s leading payments platform for on-chain and off-chain media content.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.