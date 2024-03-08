Carl Gerst Sells 6,782 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Stock

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) EVP Carl Gerst sold 6,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $274,942.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Cognex Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of CGNX stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.20. 33,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,816,594. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $34.28 and a 1-year high of $59.51. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.00 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.69.
Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Cognex had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $196.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.56.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Cognex during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Natixis bought a new position in Cognex in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Cognex during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Cognex in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.
Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.
