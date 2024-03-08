Melissa Baird Sells 11,751 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) COO Melissa Baird sold 11,751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $164,396.49. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 507,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,099,435.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Hims & Hers Health Price Performance
Shares of Hims & Hers Health stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.47. 292,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,451,851. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.45 and a beta of 0.89. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $14.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.07.
Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $246.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.84 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HIMS
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hims & Hers Health by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Hims & Hers Health by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Hims & Hers Health by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Hims & Hers Health by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.
Hims & Hers Health Company Profile
Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hims & Hers Health
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Apple Enters Oversold Territory, Time to Buy?
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Are These 5 Undervalued Stocks Ready to Break Out?
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Microsoft Stock and The Case For A $500 Price Tag
Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.