Melissa Baird Sells 11,751 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) COO Melissa Baird sold 11,751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $164,396.49. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 507,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,099,435.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Hims & Hers Health stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.47. 292,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,451,851. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.45 and a beta of 0.89. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $14.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.07.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $246.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.84 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

HIMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet raised Hims & Hers Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hims & Hers Health by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Hims & Hers Health by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Hims & Hers Health by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Hims & Hers Health by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

