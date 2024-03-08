Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $4.72 Million Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR – Free Report) by 43.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,986 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.92% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April worth $4,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAPR. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 177.0% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 24,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 15,714 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 184,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,449,000 after buying an additional 8,504 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 61,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 10,664 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 16,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 27,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

BATS BAPR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,528 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.30 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.57.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (BAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

