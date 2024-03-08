Penserra Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV – Free Report) by 43.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,497 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November worth $4,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the second quarter valued at $44,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the first quarter worth about $228,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Stock Up 0.3 %

BNOV traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $36.13. 18,416 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.66.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund is an actively managed ETF designed to track the price return of the S&P 500 with capped gains and some buffering against losses over a predetermined period. BNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

