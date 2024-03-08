Penserra Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN – Free Report) by 43.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,984 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 3.88% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June worth $4,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 16,395 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 165.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 24,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 15,007 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter valued at $567,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Trading Up 0.3 %

BJUN stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.22. The stock had a trading volume of 8,831 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.69. The stock has a market cap of $135.85 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.61.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (BJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

