PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 115.0% in the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of PayPal by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.63.

PayPal Stock Up 0.1 %

PayPal stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.55. 2,525,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,399,783. The company has a market cap of $62.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $79.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.60 and a 200-day moving average of $59.28.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

