Insider Selling: Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) VP Sells 900 Shares of Stock

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) VP Stephen Albert Varga sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.35, for a total value of $71,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,697.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Safety Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of Safety Insurance Group stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $79.17. 6,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.21 and a beta of 0.19. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.78 and a 1-year high of $88.72.

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

Safety Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Safety Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 283.47%.

Institutional Trading of Safety Insurance Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Safety Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Read Our Latest Report on Safety Insurance Group

About Safety Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.