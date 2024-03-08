Insider Selling: Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) VP Sells 900 Shares of Stock

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) VP Stephen Albert Varga sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.35, for a total value of $71,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,697.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Safety Insurance Group Stock Performance
Shares of Safety Insurance Group stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $79.17. 6,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.21 and a beta of 0.19. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.78 and a 1-year high of $88.72.
Safety Insurance Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Safety Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 283.47%.
Institutional Trading of Safety Insurance Group
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Safety Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.
About Safety Insurance Group
Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.
