Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) CAO Brian Szymanski Sells 8,080 Shares of Stock

Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) CAO Brian Szymanski sold 8,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total transaction of $67,306.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 84,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,252.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brian Szymanski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 26th, Brian Szymanski sold 6,422 shares of Select Water Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $55,229.20.

Shares of NYSE:WTTR remained flat at $8.47 during trading on Friday. 88,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,309. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.66. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $9.16.

Select Water Solutions ( NYSE:WTTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $374.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.12 million. Select Water Solutions had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 46,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions by 20.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. 60.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Select Water Solutions, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

