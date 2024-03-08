Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.18-0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.092-1.208 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion. Marvell Technology also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.180-0.280 EPS.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 6.5 %

MRVL traded down $5.50 on Friday, hitting $79.59. The company had a trading volume of 14,658,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,384,886. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.24. Marvell Technology has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $85.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.23, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.51.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Summit Insights raised Marvell Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $75.08.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.57, for a total transaction of $297,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,415,988.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $2,030,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 762,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,627,405.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.57, for a total value of $297,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,492 shares in the company, valued at $7,415,988.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 201,000 shares of company stock worth $12,506,090. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 216.2% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Marvell Technology by 389.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Articles

