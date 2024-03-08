Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.25)-($0.21) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.07). The company issued revenue guidance of $79.0-80.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $79.38 million. Domo also updated its FY 2025 guidance to -0.460–0.360 EPS.

Domo Stock Down 7.9 %

Shares of Domo stock traded down $0.90 on Friday, hitting $10.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,995. Domo has a 52-week low of $7.78 and a 52-week high of $18.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.13. The company has a market capitalization of $377.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 2.35.

Get Domo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Domo from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domo

In other news, EVP Daren Thayne sold 6,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total transaction of $66,097.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 384,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,797,131. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Domo

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOMO. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Domo by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Domo by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Domo by 29.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Domo during the second quarter valued at $600,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Domo by 60.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

About Domo

(Get Free Report)

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.