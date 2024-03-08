Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) Posts Earnings Results

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.04), Zacks reports. Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 41.79% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $39.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Runway Growth Finance Stock Performance

RWAY traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.95. 757,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,780. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.09 million, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.20 and its 200 day moving average is $12.87. Runway Growth Finance has a 52 week low of $10.47 and a 52 week high of $13.74.

Runway Growth Finance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Runway Growth Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RWAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Runway Growth Finance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Runway Growth Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley lowered shares of Runway Growth Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Runway Growth Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Runway Growth Finance news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 12,365 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $157,777.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,440,063.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 812,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,957,116. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Runway Growth Finance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RWAY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 2,238.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 44,500 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 8.8% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 949,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,895,000 after purchasing an additional 76,409 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 56.7% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 10,068 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 14.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 104.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 19,322 shares during the period.

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

