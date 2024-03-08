Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.37, Zacks reports. Willdan Group had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $155.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Willdan Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.800-1.870 EPS.

Willdan Group Trading Up 27.9 %

WLDN stock traded up $5.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.38. The company had a trading volume of 108,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,694. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.44 million, a P/E ratio of 110.28 and a beta of 1.45. Willdan Group has a 52-week low of $13.86 and a 52-week high of $26.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLDN. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,690,216 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,264,000 after buying an additional 105,723 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Willdan Group by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 826,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,840,000 after purchasing an additional 82,664 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Willdan Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 647,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,912,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in Willdan Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 519,443 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,942,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Willdan Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 284,110 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,719,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

