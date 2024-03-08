QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG) Issues Earnings Results

QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.16, Zacks reports. QuantaSing Group had a net margin of 1.53% and a negative return on equity of 66.22%. The firm had revenue of $138.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. QuantaSing Group updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

QuantaSing Group Trading Up 5.4 %

QSG traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.95. 103,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,866. QuantaSing Group has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $28.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.87 million, a PE ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.18.

About QuantaSing Group

QuantaSing Group Limited provides online learning services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online courses, including financial literacy, short-video production, personal well-being, electronic keyboard, and meditation courses. It also offers marketing and enterprise talent management services to enterprise customers.

